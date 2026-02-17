Locals oppose land surrender for Musi project

HYDERABAD: The Musi Jan Andolan (MJA), an independent people’s movement to safeguard the Musi river and riverside communities, has opposed what it termed the unilateral approach of the Telangana government in implementing the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP).

At a meeting on Monday, residents from nearly 10 housing colonies along the Musi unanimously rejected a government notification initiating land surrender in exchange for Transferable Development Rights (TDRs). They declared they would not part with “even one inch” of land.

The MRDP, implemented by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited, aims to rejuvenate the river through cleaning, pollution abatement and creation of public infrastructure. However, MJA — comprising activists, environmentalists, human rights groups and residents from colonies including Shiva Puri, Dattatreya, Sri Vigneshwara, Dream Homes, Karywell Homes, PG Colony, Vishal Nagar, Sai Ram Nagar and Madhu Park Ridge — alleged lack of transparency.

Members said no authenticated river boundary maps or buffer zone demarcations have been made public. They demanded free and informed consultations, noting that many families are still paying housing EMIs and would face hardship if displaced.

They further alleged that exemptions granted under Chapters II and III of the RFCTLARR Act, 2013, bypass mandatory Social Impact Assessment and public consultation. The group also opposed G.O. Ms. 921 and sought its withdrawal, insisting that the Detailed Project Report and official maps be placed in the public domain before any land acquisition proceeds.