Telangana engineering student ends life in hostel bathroom

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide in the bathroom of a private hostel under the Filmnagar police station limits.

The victim, Sandhya Rani from Warangal, was a third-year student at the G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (GNITS) in Shaikpet. While the incident took place on Saturday, it came to light on Monday morning.

Police said she had breakfast with friends on Saturday morning before returning to her room. She is suspected of having died by hanging in the hostel bathroom later in the day.

When her friends noticed her missing for a long time, they knocked on the bathroom door repeatedly. When she did not respond, they informed the hostel staff, who alerted the police.

Filmnagar police shifted the body for postmortem and have registered a case.