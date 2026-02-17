Telangana engineering student ends life in hostel bathroom

HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide in the bathroom of a private hostel under the Filmnagar police station limits.
The victim, Sandhya Rani from Warangal, was a third-year student at the G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (GNITS) in Shaikpet. While the incident took place on Saturday, it came to light on Monday morning.
Police said she had breakfast with friends on Saturday morning before returning to her room. She is suspected of having died by hanging in the hostel bathroom later in the day.
When her friends noticed her missing for a long time, they knocked on the bathroom door repeatedly. When she did not respond, they informed the hostel staff, who alerted the police.
Filmnagar police shifted the body for postmortem and have registered a case.
Security guard found hanging at construction site
A 47-year-old security guard was found hanging from overhead iron rods at a construction site in Chaitanyapuri on Monday morning. The body of the victim, Chamala Muthayya from Mahbubabad district, was found hanging in the parking area of an under-construction jewellery store where he was employed as a watchman.
Family members said he had been living alone since his wife’s death two decades ago. He is survived by a son and a daughter. They raised suspicions over the circumstances, stating that his feet were reportedly touching the ground when he was found. Police rushed to the spot, shifted the body for a postmortem and registered a case. Chaitanyapuri police are investigating to ascertain the exact cause of death.