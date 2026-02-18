AI takes centre stage on BioAsia 2026 Day 1 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The opening day of BioAsia 2026 highlighted the transformative role of artificial intelligence in science and healthcare, alongside deliberations on scaling innovation, strengthening supply chains and mapping the pharmaceutical sector’s growth through 2030.

Global experts, scientists and industry leaders participated in four panel discussions on how technology, data and partnerships are reshaping life sciences.

In a plenary address, Google DeepMind vice-president (Science) Pushmeet Kohli said AI is accelerating discovery across biology, medicine, materials science and mathematics. Tracing DeepMind’s 15-year journey to “build AI to benefit humanity”, he described AlphaGo as a turning point that showed self-learning systems could surpass human expertise in complex tasks, paving the way for applications in scientific research.

He identified AlphaFold as the next major leap, aimed at solving the long-standing challenge of predicting a protein’s three-dimensional structure from its amino acid sequence. Since proteins underpin most biological processes, understanding their structure has far-reaching implications for disease research and drug discovery.

“In 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, AlphaFold2 achieved unprecedented accuracy in protein structure prediction. Predicted structures for nearly all known proteins are now publicly available, with more than three million researchers using the database. The breakthrough earned its key contributors the Nobel Prize in Chemistry,” he said.

Building on this, DeepMind introduced AlphaFold3, expanding predictions to interactions with DNA, RNA and small molecules, offering deeper insights into cellular biology and drug design.

Kohli also spoke about AI scientific agents, including an “AI co-scientist” capable of generating and refining research hypotheses. While stressing AI’s potential as a powerful knowledge accelerator, he cautioned that such tools must be deployed responsibly, with due regard to limitations and ethical concerns.