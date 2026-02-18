Alia Bhatt: I try to choose work that excites me creatively & challenges me

Alia Bhatt isn’t slowing down, she’s editing. The phase of doing everything is over; the phase of choosing what actually matters has begun. Films are fewer and decisions firmer, with the same deliberation shaping the life she is building beyond cinema. Motherhood did not reinvent her public image; it recalibrated her attention. What followed was not a rebrand, but a reorientation — toward precision, intention, and work that reflects where she is now.
That shift is visible in Ed-a-Mamma, her homegrown brand shaped by the same careful thinking. Their recently launched Clean Conscious BabyCare range followed that instinct — not to innovate loudly, but to remove friction.
“It wasn’t really about filling a gap. There are so many products out there that it can feel overwhelming as a parent,” she begins an exclusive conversation with CE. Her response was to strip decision-making down to its essentials. She notes, “What I really wanted was something you could just reach for without overthinking, knowing exactly what’s in it, how it’s made, and that it’s been tested and approved by experts.” The priority, she adds, was clarity. Alia continues, “I wanted something that felt honest, trustworthy and simple to use, but still completely safe and gentle for babies.”
Ed-a-Mamma emerged from that quieter turn. “Ed-a-Mamma started with a simple vision to help children fall in love with the world they live in. We did not want it to feel preachy or boring. We wanted it to be part of their everyday lives in what they wear, what they play with, what they read, and what they use,” says the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress.
The emphasis, she insists, was never on instruction. It was about integration. Sustainability, in this framework, does not arrive as a lesson but as a habit. The thinking translates into tangible choices — clothes made without plastic buttons or toxic dyes, books printed on FSC-certified paper, toys produced from recycled PET bottles. Where safety limits alternatives, she is direct about the compromise. She shares, “While we had to use virgin food grade plastic for safety reasons, we make sure that for every bottle we produce, we remove 0.5 kilograms of plastic from landfills, making us plastic positive.”
Parenthood, the Brahmastra star admits, collapses abstraction. She notes, “Becoming a parent makes you even more conscious of the world your child will grow up in. Every choice feels bigger and you naturally look for options that are thoughtful, sustainable and responsible.”
Ed-a-Mamma, she says, is not about idealism, but reassurance. She adds, “That is exactly what Ed-a-Mamma is about, creating products parents can trust while helping children grow up loving and caring for the planet around them.”
If acting rewards immediacy, entrepreneurship demands stamina. The Raazi star notes the contrast without nostalgia. She gushes, “As an actor, you see results almost immediately; a film comes out, people watch it and you get instant feedback. With a business, it is completely different.”
Progress is slower, less visible. She expresses, “Everything you do, from creating products to building trust with parents, takes time.” The adjustment has reshaped her temperament. She adds, “Becoming an entrepreneur has made me value consistency and patience more than ever. You focus on the little choices that matter and trust that if you stay true to your vision and values it will all come together.”
The Darlings actress remains closely embedded in the process, particularly at its inception. She states, “I love being part of those early brainstorming sessions, whether it’s sharing inputs on ingredients, fabrics or even the little details that make a product feel thoughtful and safe.” Increasingly, she relies on instinct rather than distance. She further adds, “I now approach every product as a ‘founder-parent,’ so I ask the same questions I would in my own home. Is this safe? Is it easy to use? Does it actually make life a little easier and fit seamlessly into our routine?”
For someone whose identity has long been shaped by public consumption, entrepreneurship offers a different kind of authorship. “Absolutely,” the 2 States star says, when asked if it has given her a sense of self beyond cinema. She further expresses, “It’s a place where I get to build something that reflects who I am beyond the screen — someone who cares about families, the planet and doing things thoughtfully.” She is careful to draw a boundary between persona and product. “It’s never been about having my name on a label. It’s about the brand having its own identity, one that stands for kindness, safety, and trust,” highlights the Dear Zindagi star.
That same discipline governs her work as an actor or an entrepreneur. She notes, “For me, balance has always been really important, even if it isn’t easy. With films, I try to choose work that excites me creatively but also challenges me.” The throughline, she suggests, is intention. “It’s about being intentional rather than perfect. You don’t have to do everything at once and you don’t always get it right, but the choices you make should feel aligned with who you are,” Alia concludes.