Alia Bhatt: I try to choose work that excites me creatively & challenges me

For someone whose identity has long been shaped by public consumption, entrepreneurship offers a different kind of authorship. “Absolutely,” the 2 States star says, when asked if it has given her a sense of self beyond cinema. She further expresses, “It’s a place where I get to build something that reflects who I am beyond the screen — someone who cares about families, the planet and doing things thoughtfully.” She is careful to draw a boundary between persona and product. “It’s never been about having my name on a label. It’s about the brand having its own identity, one that stands for kindness, safety, and trust,” highlights the Dear Zindagi star.