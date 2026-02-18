Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva disorder builds a second skeleton

Imagine a bruise that never heals — instead, it hardens into bone. A small swelling that doesn’t fade but permanently locks a joint. For people living with Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva (FOP), often called Stone Man Syndrome, this is not a metaphor but a daily reality. One of the rarest genetic disorders in the world, FOP gradually transforms muscles, tendons, and ligaments into bone, creating what doctors describe as a “second skeleton” that traps the body from within.

“FOP is extremely rare and deeply disabling. Unlike most bone or muscle disorders that weaken tissues, FOP does the opposite — it creates excess bone in places where bone should never exist. And once that bone forms, it’s permanent,” says Dr Ravi Teja Rudra Raju, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Financial District.