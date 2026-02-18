Gil Bashe’s healing the sick care system

His motivation, however, runs deeper than professional experience. After years as a provider, policy advocate, entrepreneur and leader associated with organisations such as the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association, he found himself confronting the system as a parent. “My years involved in health and what I had seen, and I am also the parent of a child who has a rare disease. So there is a story within the story reflected in the book. I am not only seeing it as a person who has to interface with the health care system or deal with executives in the industry, but I am also seeing it as a parent, watching the behaviour of doctors, health professionals, and insurance companies,” he shares. That personal journey shaped the heart of the book. “It is not just that I am dealing with this intellectually, personally, and I write about that with my daughter’s permission. I write about these encounters with a system that has moved far away from why it was created. The system exists for itself today, even though it was created to address the needs of people, and since it has moved so far from its original intent, I felt it was time to write about it and get it to recalibrate,” he adds.

Drawing inspirations from his early years as a senior combat medic in the military, he explains how those experiences grounded him. “I served six years as the senior combat medic in a special unit, and in moments of medical trauma, I noticed how primal people’s questions were. Because of that, I have always stayed in that personal zone while dealing with the business mission,” he notes, adding that being mission centred has guided every company he has helped build.