Hyderabad to be ‘Laboratory of the Future’: Telangana IT minsiter Sridhar

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday said the state government aims to transform Hyderabad into a ‘Laboratory of the Future’, positioning it as a global hub for innovation-led life sciences growth.
Speaking to the media at HITEX, he announced the expansion of Genome Valley by 100 acres under Phase IV with advanced infrastructure to strengthen the ecosystem. The government is targeting $25 billion in investments by 2035 and plans to generate five lakh jobs. A dedicated Life Sciences University will be set up to build a strong talent pipeline.
Through the Telangana School of Life Sciences and Young India Skills University, the state will offer advanced training in emerging areas such as AI-driven drug discovery to create an industry-ready workforce. The goal, he said, is to place Hyderabad among the world’s top three life sciences clusters.
Sridhar Babu said India is now seen as a source of advanced scientific solutions rather than merely a pharmaceutical supply base. “Telangana is preparing to shift from manufacturing to a global centre for innovation, research and advanced drug discovery,” he said, adding that a policy has been introduced to promote medical tourism.
He dismissed attempts to spread misinformation to deter investors and said Telangana remains on a strong growth path. Opella, Trident AI (`300 crore) and Rx Propellant (`1,000 crore) are among the firms committing investments.
About 25,000 scientists work in Genome Valley, and the government is upgrading schools, hospitals and housing in the area. Citing the CBRE Global Life Sciences Atlas 2025, he said Hyderabad is the only Indian city listed alongside Boston, San Francisco, Beijing and Tokyo as a leading research and manufacturing hub.
Investment announcements
Opella Healthcare (France): Expansion of GCC operations with a 42,000 sqft facility; up to 500 jobs.
Vaksindo Animal Health (Indonesia): BSL-3 animal vaccine manufacturing facility in Genome Valley.
Tredence Inc (USA): AI- driven healthcare and life sciences innovation hub in Hyd.
Rx Propellant: Life sciences campus in Genome Valley with over 1 million sqft of lab infrastructure on a nearly 12-acre site