Hyderabad to be ‘Laboratory of the Future’: Telangana IT minsiter Sridhar

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Tuesday said the state government aims to transform Hyderabad into a ‘Laboratory of the Future’, positioning it as a global hub for innovation-led life sciences growth.

Speaking to the media at HITEX, he announced the expansion of Genome Valley by 100 acres under Phase IV with advanced infrastructure to strengthen the ecosystem. The government is targeting $25 billion in investments by 2035 and plans to generate five lakh jobs. A dedicated Life Sciences University will be set up to build a strong talent pipeline.

Through the Telangana School of Life Sciences and Young India Skills University, the state will offer advanced training in emerging areas such as AI-driven drug discovery to create an industry-ready workforce. The goal, he said, is to place Hyderabad among the world’s top three life sciences clusters.

Sridhar Babu said India is now seen as a source of advanced scientific solutions rather than merely a pharmaceutical supply base. “Telangana is preparing to shift from manufacturing to a global centre for innovation, research and advanced drug discovery,” he said, adding that a policy has been introduced to promote medical tourism.

He dismissed attempts to spread misinformation to deter investors and said Telangana remains on a strong growth path. Opella, Trident AI (`300 crore) and Rx Propellant (`1,000 crore) are among the firms committing investments.