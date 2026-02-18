Jatin Sarna: Sharing dialogues with Rajni sir means world to me

Excerpts

Tell us about your journey into films.

From childhood, cinema fascinated me. Watching actors on screen — the way they emoted, how they were slightly different from ordinary people — there was always this X-factor. They were telling stories that existed around us, yet giving them an edge that made them larger than life. We had a VCR at home, and my uncle introduced us to renting VHS tapes. I was fascinated not just by the films but even by the posters on the cassette boxes. Watching movies became a community experience. Those actors felt unapproachable, magical, and that curiosity stayed with me — what if I could do this too? I was good at mimicking actors, performed in local Ramleela plays, and was something of a hero in my gully. I loved the stage, and people around me appreciated and encouraged me. That validation pushed me further. I always wanted to receive that love and by God’s grace, I have received plenty.