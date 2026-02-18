Jatin Sarna: Sharing dialogues with Rajni sir means world to me

His performances linger long after the scene fades, compelling you to rewind and relive the moment. There’s an honesty in his screen presence — characters that feel familiar, flawed, and deeply human. Jatin Sarna, who won hearts with memorable roles in films like 83, Sikandar, and the widely acclaimed web series Sacred Games, continues to follow his passion for meaningful cinema. As he gears up for his upcoming film Naa Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya and prepares to share screen space once again with South superstar Rajinikanth, CE speak to him in an exclusive interaction about his journey, choices, and love for cinema.
Excerpts
Tell us about your journey into films.
From childhood, cinema fascinated me. Watching actors on screen — the way they emoted, how they were slightly different from ordinary people — there was always this X-factor. They were telling stories that existed around us, yet giving them an edge that made them larger than life. We had a VCR at home, and my uncle introduced us to renting VHS tapes. I was fascinated not just by the films but even by the posters on the cassette boxes. Watching movies became a community experience. Those actors felt unapproachable, magical, and that curiosity stayed with me — what if I could do this too? I was good at mimicking actors, performed in local Ramleela plays, and was something of a hero in my gully. I loved the stage, and people around me appreciated and encouraged me. That validation pushed me further. I always wanted to receive that love and by God’s grace, I have received plenty.
Tell us about Naa Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya.
I genuinely want audiences to watch this film for me. After Sikandar, this is my first release as a lead, so the responsibility is much bigger. It’s a limited release, and I request people to go to theatres wherever it’s playing. I play a character named Kaushal Kumar, and yes, it’s an interesting role, as every actor says! (laughs) We’ve shot in beautiful locations across Uttarakhand, so visually too, it’s a treat. I want audiences to give us two hours and reflect on what’s missing in relationships today.
Any specific roles you gravitate toward?
I’m not here to be a random or mechanical actor. I’m not a clerk of acting, I want to be the boss. Cinema means too much to me. It’s the voice of society and generations. Entertainment doesn’t mean repetition. I come from theatre — I’ve played a 15-year-old at 30 and a 60-year-old at a younger age. I’ve portrayed goons, politicians, lovers, ruthless sons, gangsters. For me, it’s about what the story wants to say and how I can add value to it. I love challenges.
Which character is closest to your heart?
There are many, but Chyawanprash Sahu from Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is very special to me. I followed a ‘no-acting’ approach; just listening and reacting. I was completely at ease while playing him. I’m also excited about an upcoming film called Gandhari, where I play a cop — something new is happening for me there. And of course, Naa Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya is extremely close to my heart.
Your experience working with Rajinikanth again.
I honestly can’t ask for more. I feel incredibly lucky. I worked with him earlier in Darbar, and now again under director Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajni sir is extremely humble and caring. Sharing dialogues and performing in front of him means the world to me. I’ve grown up watching him. Style matters to me as an actor, and somewhere my sense of style is inspired by Rajni sir and Bachchan sir. I’ve developed my own style over time, but their influence is undeniable.
Any plans to work in Tollywood actors?
Absolutely! I would love to. I admire Allu Arjun, he’s a brilliant performer. I’ve met Kamal Haasan, and I’d love to work with him someday. I also adore Chiranjeevi. I grew up dancing to his songs when he entered Bollywood. Telugu and Malayalam cinema excite me a lot, and I’d love to be part of them.
What do you do when you’re not shooting?
I’ve recently taken up cooking and I’m loving it! I’m constantly thinking about what to cook next. I also watch a lot of content on OTT platforms. I can watch Friends endlessly. Friendship means a lot to me. I see myself exploring writing and direction in the future.
Cinema to you is...
Cinema is life. It’s my soul. Without cinema, there is no Jatin Sarna. It shaped me, gave me hope, and taught me that someone from a small place can do wonders. Cinema and theatre made me more empathetic, more understanding, and showed me how beautiful life can be. Entertainment binds the world together, and cinema holds a massive place; not just in my life, but in society itself.