Otrovert: personality or phase?

If you have been scrolling through social media lately, chances are you have come across the word ‘otrovert’. It is being described as someone who stands somewhere between an introvert and an extrovert, yet feels slightly outside both worlds. But is this really a new personality trait, or simply a new name for something we already understand?

Dr Pragya Rashmi, consultant psychologist at Yashoda Hospitals, says the term is more of a pop-psychology label than a clinical category. “‘Otrovert’ describes individuals who feel like perpetual outsiders or emotionally detached from groups, even while comfortable alone or in social settings; they prioritise independence over belonging. This differs from an ambivert, a well-recognised type in psychology, who balances introversion and extroversion by adapting energy levels to situations without a core sense of ‘otherness’. Otrovert is not a formally new personality type but a pop-psychology label emphasising outsider identity, not just energy balance,” she says.