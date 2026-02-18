Solitario: Nostalgia Set in Sustainable Sparkle

Fine jewellery rarely draws from pop-culture universes, let alone ones as globally recognisable as DC or Tom & Jerry. For Solitario, however, its collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery is not about fandom or novelty, but about rethinking how storytelling, symbolism and ethical materials can coexist within contemporary jewellery design.
“We felt luxury was becoming too much about numbers — carats, price points, scale. We wanted to bring the focus back to the story. And when you think about stories that have shaped generations, Warner Bros. Discovery sits right at the centre of that,” begins Ricky Vasandani, CEO and co-founder of Solitario.
The partnership, he clarifies, was never meant to result in costume jewellery or overt character-led pieces. “We were very clear — we didn’t want to borrow characters. We wanted to honour their legacy. Using ethically sourced, lab-grown diamonds was important to us. It was the only way to do justice to symbols as iconic as the S-shield,” he says.
Designing jewellery inspired by DC and Tom & Jerry presented a creative challenge: how to ensure instant recognition without visual overload. He explains, “The goal was subtlety. The pieces needed to whisper DC or Tom & Jerry, not shout it.”
The design team stripped each universe down to its most essential elements — the bat symbol, the lightning bolt, familiar silhouettes, and reinterpreted them through Solitario’s aesthetic. He notes, “At first glance, it should read as contemporary diamond jewellery. But if you’re a fan, you immediately spot the reference. That balance was critical.”
The contrasting energies of the two franchises shaped the collections in different ways. DC, he notes, naturally leaned towards bolder forms. He states, “Those designs had to feel strong — clean geometry, larger solitaires, a sense of power and heroism.” Tom & Jerry, on the other hand, allowed for a lighter touch. He adds, “That line is playful and kinetic — stackable rings, moving elements, pieces that capture humour and nostalgia.”
Hyderabad emerged as a key city for the collection’s availability for both strategic and cultural reasons. He expresses, “Hyderabad is one of our strongest markets. It’s aspirational, tech-forward, and extremely design-aware.” He adds that Warner Bros. Discovery’s growing presence in the city made the alignment organic rather than forced.
The city’s jewellery-buying behaviour also influenced how Solitario approached the store experience. He gushes, “Hyderabad has a strong traditional jewellery culture, but there’s also openness to modern design. We’ve tried to respect both.” The store integrates digital showcases and customisation tools, but without overwhelming the customer. He points out, “Technology should enable conversation, not replace it.”
One unexpected takeaway has been how quickly customers respond to the idea of lab-grown diamonds once they engage with the product. “There’s still curiosity and hesitation initially. But once people see the quality and craftsmanship, that hesitation disappears. The conversation shifts to design and value,” he admits.
As Solitario continues to expand, Vasandani believes its growth has been driven less by chasing trends and more by clarity of intent. “Today’s consumer is very conscious. They want transparency, good design, and ethical choices. If you can’t offer all three, they won’t stay,” he sums up.