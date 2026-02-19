Band Nineteen: Music, mischief and massy vibes

The moment Lav Jaiswal, Abhilash Murala and Arun O Conner walk in, there is laughter, unfinished sentences and the easy comfort of years spent performing together. The trio, better known as Band Nineteen, speak much like they perform — with rhythm, humour and honesty. From street busking to packed shows, their journey feels less planned and more like something that unfolded naturally. In the city for an event, they caught up with CE to revisit their Hyderabadi memories, reflect on their journey and talk about their evolving music.
For the band, Hyderabad is more than just another performance stop — it is layered with nostalgia. Abhilash shares why the city feels deeply personal. “Hyderabad is where I was born, so it’s always lovely to come here. Though I live in Vizag, this is where my father used to live, so it feels great to be back. I obviously love Niloufer chai, bun maska and biryani,” he says. Lav adds that the city often becomes their quick getaway. “Food brings us back. When we want to chill, which happens rarely, maybe once in six months, we come here for a couple of days and just enjoy the food.” Arun laughs, adding, “The Irani chai near the Charminar is my favourite, and I also like IKEA a lot.”
The story behind their name is refreshingly simple. “When we started, we were 19 and were going to perform for the first time. We wanted a name people would remember, so we chose 19,” they explain.
Hyderabadi audiences, they say, bring unmatched energy. Abhilash describes the experience as a ‘massy vibes,’ especially when they perform South Indian songs. “We get extra love because we are Telugu people. When we speak Telugu, the audience connects instantly,” he shares.
Despite years of performing, stage nervousness remains part of their process. “When we enter the stage, we are stiff, but as the performance goes on, we open up,” Lav explains, adding, “Every show feels new, and we approach each one with the same excitement.”
That intensity also shapes their creative process — often through lively disagreements. “We just fight because all three of us have strong opinions. We argue logically, prove why our idea is better, and the majority wins. It takes time, but that’s how we create,” the laugh it out.
Social media, they say, transformed the scale of their dreams. “When we started, only 100 – 300 people watched us, mostly friends,” they recall. Their first milestone — 1,000 views — was unforgettable. “We even uploaded a poster thanking people and celebrated a lot,” they added. Today, they see digital platforms differently. “It’s not just an app anymore; it’s a lifestyle. It can shape financial support, careers and the future,” Lav notes.
The band’s recent release Pyaar Ka Jua, dropped on February 15. “It’s a Hindi–Telugu mix and talks about situationships and the stages of love,” they explain, adding that the release date was chosen to reflect the emotional aftermath of Valentine’s season.
Between laughter, friendly arguments and a shared hunger to create, one thing is clear — what began as a spontaneous decision before a street performance has grown into a journey shaped by instinct, friendship and a love for music that continues to evolve.