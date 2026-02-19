Band Nineteen: Music, mischief and massy vibes

The moment Lav Jaiswal, Abhilash Murala and Arun O Conner walk in, there is laughter, unfinished sentences and the easy comfort of years spent performing together. The trio, better known as Band Nineteen, speak much like they perform — with rhythm, humour and honesty. From street busking to packed shows, their journey feels less planned and more like something that unfolded naturally. In the city for an event, they caught up with CE to revisit their Hyderabadi memories, reflect on their journey and talk about their evolving music.

For the band, Hyderabad is more than just another performance stop — it is layered with nostalgia. Abhilash shares why the city feels deeply personal. “Hyderabad is where I was born, so it’s always lovely to come here. Though I live in Vizag, this is where my father used to live, so it feels great to be back. I obviously love Niloufer chai, bun maska and biryani,” he says. Lav adds that the city often becomes their quick getaway. “Food brings us back. When we want to chill, which happens rarely, maybe once in six months, we come here for a couple of days and just enjoy the food.” Arun laughs, adding, “The Irani chai near the Charminar is my favourite, and I also like IKEA a lot.”