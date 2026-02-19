How Smriti weaved Dhurandhar

Her early years moved between corporate spaces, television, and films. Even without knowing exactly what she wanted — only a persistent ‘mujhe aisa kuch karna hai’ — cinema remained constant, quietly pulling her back.“I grew up in a family where films were a big part of life — conversations, trivia, magazines. Even when I didn’t know how I would be associated with cinema, but, I knew it would always be part of me,” she conveys. Without a fashion degree, she entered television wanting to become an assistant director. It was while working on Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai that her instinct revealed itself. She shares, “I gave a lot of inputs on makeup, costume and fashion. The director noticed this and told me, ‘You should pursue costumes. You have a thing for it’. I followed the signs. I truly believe this is what the universe had planned for me, and I’m extremely content doing something I emotionally enjoy.”