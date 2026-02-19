Hyderabad hospitals poisoning water bodies?

HYDERABAD: An ongoing scientific investigation has raised fresh concerns over the spread of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in Hyderabad’s drainage network, particularly in areas surrounding major hospitals. Researchers from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology and the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society have found that sewage flowing from hospital zones into municipal drains and eventually into the Musi River carries a significantly higher diversity of drug-resistant organisms.

The study examined sewage samples from 17 locations across the city, including 10 open drains, selected stretches of the Musi and drainage channels within a two-kilometre radius of major multispecialty hospitals. Preliminary findings show that sites near hospitals consistently recorded a higher abundance and diversity of antibiotic resistance genes compared to locations farther away.

Laboratory analysis revealed bacteria that no longer respond to commonly prescribed antibiotics such as azithromycin and tetracycline. In total, nearly 89 different pathogens were identified in the sewage, many at various stages of evolving resistance. Several of these organisms are known to cause urinary tract infections, pneumonia and gastrointestinal illnesses. Public health experts warn that continued circulation of such pathogens in open environments could make routine infections harder to treat.