Marut Drones: Engineering utility into every take-off

At the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan, the prime minister appreciated your technology and emphasised drone adoption in the rural economy. What about AG365 impressed him?

He was keen to understand how technology could be deployed in rural areas and how it could generate employment — not just for men, but for women as well. We presented case studies of women who initially earned Rs 8,000 – Rs 10,000 and are now earning Rs 25,000 – Rs 30,000 because of drone adoption. In many cases, women are earning more than men in their families. We showcased transplantation in paddy farming. Traditionally, it requires 20 days of nursery preparation and 10 women for manual transplantation. With drones, seeds can be directly sown, eliminating the waiting period and labour requirement. We also demonstrated applications like pollination, all done using a single drone. Initially, he assumed that each application would require a specialised drone. We explained that our drones function like tractors — plug-and-play systems that can be used for multiple use cases. He also asked how rural people with limited technical knowledge could operate them. We explained that someone with a minimum 10th-class education can learn to operate a drone within a week and earn up to ` 10,000 per day. Since we have a presence in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and across 10 states, he wanted to understand whether this model could scale beyond one location. We showed how it creates employment across states. He was also keen to know whether farmers use drones repeatedly. We explained that once farmers adopt drones, they do not return to manual practices. For example, where traditional methods use 100 litres of water per acre, drones require only 10 litres, reducing water usage, pesticide usage, and per-acre costs. This directly aligns with his vision of doubling farmers’ income by reducing input costs and increasing profitability.