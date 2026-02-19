Ramzan crescent ushers in Month of Mercy

HYDERABAD: The Central Ruiyet-e-Hilal Committee on Wednesday announced that the crescent moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan was sighted, and the fasting month will commence on Thursday.

The committee, which met at Hussaini Building, Moazzam Jahi Market in Hyderabad under the aegis of the Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, stated that the sky remained clear over the city. It added that confirmed reports of moon sighting were also received from several parts of the country, including Jharkhand, Bihar and Aurangabad.

Accordingly, Muslims will begin fasting at 5.19 am after the pre-dawn meal (sehri) and break the fast at 6.25 pm (iftar) on the first day of Ramzan. With days gradually becoming longer, the last roza of the month is expected to begin at 4.58 am and end at 6.33 pm on March 20.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the Muslim community, wishing that Ramzan be observed with joy and blessings.

Sanitation intensified across city for Ramzan

GHMC officials have been ordered to ensure that sanitation works across the city are carried out effectively. Stressing that footfall is expected to increase during Ramzan, the GHMC chief said that prayer venues and congregation points must be kept clean at all times.