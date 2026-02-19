Shashank Subramanyam’s ever-evolving musical path

As part of Uttar Dakshin’s 15th season, organised by Surmandal in association with Vivid Arts & Entertainment, Hyderabad witnessed Pt Jayateerth Mevundi and flautist Shashank Subramanyam share the stage — a meeting of Hindustani gayaki and Carnatic melody that felt both intimate and expansive. In conversation with CE, flautist Shashank Subramanyam talks about Hyderabad, music and more

For Shashank, this city is far from unfamiliar. As he speaks about performing here yet again, he says, “I have been performing in Hyderabad for the last 37 years now. It has always welcomed musicians with great warmth, and I always go back to being a very happy man.”