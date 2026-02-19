Sonos redefines luxury living through sound

Can you elaborate on the techniques demonstrated during the workshop?

The showcase demonstrated how Sonos technology supports both AV professionals and designers in creating sophisticated living environments. For AV partners, sessions highlighted Dolby-certified technology and advanced sound engineering that enable authentic cinematic experiences at home. For architects and designers, the focus was on flexibility, wireless functionality, and modularity, allowing effortless integration across diverse home designs without complex controllers or AV racks. The workshop also showcased compatibility with existing home automation systems, demonstrating how Sonos’ APIs enable seamless control through applications used for lighting, climate, and other home functions.