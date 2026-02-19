Techie murders ex-wife over her remarriage in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: An IT professional allegedly murdered his ex-wife at her residence in Green City Colony, Vanasthalipuram, on Wednesday. Police said he was disturbed by her remarriage.

The victim, Buddarthi Sunitha (30), a software employee working for an MNC, was reportedly three months pregnant. However, police said medical confirmation is awaited. The accused, Devarakonda Mahesh, allegedly purchased an electric hacksaw, knives and petrol a week earlier. On Wednesday, he entered Sunitha’s house and attacked her in the bedroom.

The couple married in 2022 and lived in Canada before disputes arose. Sunitha later filed a dowry harassment case and obtained an ex parte divorce in December 2024. She remarried and stayed in Vanasthalipuram.

Mahesh returned to India in March 2025 after his mother died and could not leave as his passport was seized.

After the incident, Mahesh reportedly locked himself in a washroom before police persuaded him to surrender. He was later arrested.