Three, including two minor boys, allegedly rape 16-year-old girl in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two minor boys and another person named Imran allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl after giving her alcohol at Chengicherla. The Narsingi police have apprehended two persons and are searching for the other minor boy.

Police said one of the accused, Imran, is involved in a total of eight cases, including robbery, theft, and bodily offences, in various police stations. A suspect sheet is also being maintained in the Rain Bazar police station.

Initially, Narsingi police received a missing person complaint on February 17 at 12.30 am from the victim’s mother, stating that her 16-year-old daughter, who was residing with her grandmother at Puppalaguda for studies, left for school on February 16 morning but did not return home.

Upon registering the case, the police launched a search operation. On the morning of February 18, the missing girl was traced at Changicherla double bedrooms and rescued.