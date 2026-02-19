Three, including two minor boys, allegedly rape 16-year-old girl in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two minor boys and another person named Imran allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl after giving her alcohol at Chengicherla. The Narsingi police have apprehended two persons and are searching for the other minor boy.
Police said one of the accused, Imran, is involved in a total of eight cases, including robbery, theft, and bodily offences, in various police stations. A suspect sheet is also being maintained in the Rain Bazar police station.
Initially, Narsingi police received a missing person complaint on February 17 at 12.30 am from the victim’s mother, stating that her 16-year-old daughter, who was residing with her grandmother at Puppalaguda for studies, left for school on February 16 morning but did not return home.
Upon registering the case, the police launched a search operation. On the morning of February 18, the missing girl was traced at Changicherla double bedrooms and rescued.
The police investigation revealed that on February 7, the minor girl went to the Charminar area for shopping and got acquainted with a16 years boy, a resident of Talab katta at Charminar. Later, they both kept in contact.
Again, on February 16, she went to Madina to meet him. At night the said minor boy and his two friends, including a person named Imran, all are residents of Talab kata, took her in an auto to Chengicherla double bedrooms. There, they threatened her with a knife and forcefully gave her alcohol and sexually assaulted her.
On the morning of February 18, the Narsingi police apprehended the accused Imran and a minor boy.
Police collected the evidence and produced them before the court.