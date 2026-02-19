Wife allegedly strangles man over addiction, abuse in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old auto driver was allegedly strangled to death by his wife at their residence in Nasheman Nagar on Tuesday evening, following repeated incidents of alleged liquor-fuelled harassment and physical abuse, police said.

The victim was identified as Mohammed Isac. According to Bhavani Nagar police, Isac and the accused, Noorjahan Begum, had been married for several years and were living in Nasheman Nagar.

Police said Isac would allegedly harass and assault his wife while under the influence of liquor. Around 3 pm on Tuesday, he reportedly returned home in an inebriated state, abused her and assaulted her. Unable to bear it any longer, Noorjahan allegedly wrapped a chunni around his neck and pulled it tightly. Isac collapsed on the bed, lost consciousness and died.

His brother, Mohammed Razzak, later found him lying unresponsive in the house and alerted the police. Isac was shifted to Osmania General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Based on Razzak’s complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.