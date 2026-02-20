Fire breaks out at Hyderabad building; over 100 people rescued, no casualties reported

HYDERABAD: Over 100 students and other people were rescued after a fire broke out at Aditya Enclave in Maitrivanam, Ameerpet, on Friday morning.

The building was reportedly used for coaching classes and other purposes. According to officials, several students were inside when the incident happened. They were rescued safely by the fire department officials.

Jubilee Hills DCP, Ramana Reddy, said that the fire was brought under control and no casualties have been reported. "We asked all the nearby shops to close for today," the DCP added.

The exact reason for the accident is not known yet. However, officials suspect that the blaze originated after a short circuit.