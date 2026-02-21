Music meets craft brews at Windmills Craftworks

Music, craft beer, global cuisine, and architecture come together in an intimate setting at Windmills Craftworks. Known for its immersive experiences in Bengaluru since 2012 and in Texas, the brand has now arrived in Hyderabad, setting up its newest outpost in Knowledge City, Madhapur.

A design-led space, Windmills Craftworks seamlessly blends live music, global cuisine, craft beer, and architecture to create a refined yet immersive experience. Founded by architect and music enthusiast Kamal Sagar, the space is built on a music-first philosophy, presenting both homegrown and international artists with depth, authenticity, and artistic integrity across jazz, blues, world music, Indian classical, and contemporary genres. With its warm, book-lined interiors, global flavours, and intimate jazz theatre, the venue offers an experience that is both sophisticated and soulful.

Ashish Saxena, CEO of Windmills Craftworks, shares, “We see it as a ‘third place’ — after home and work — where guests can spend time with friends and family, relax, and feel a sense of belonging. The idea is to create a space people can call their own.” He adds that the Hyderabad project took nearly one-and-a-half years to build, with the city’s rich cultural heritage and growing demand for live music experiences making it an ideal market. The team believes Hyderabad offers strong potential for a venue that combines music, food, and craft beer.