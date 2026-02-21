Omkar Kapoor: I want to be a chameleon in acting

From the bustling studio floors of Hyderabad to the unpredictable tides of Bollywood, Omkar Kapoor’s journey has been anything but linear. Having spent a significant part of his childhood shooting in the city — a time he remembers fondly for its discipline, warmth, and evolving cinematic infrastructure — the actor looks back at Hyderabad as both a memory bank and a mirror to how far the industry has come.
Omkar practically grew up on the city’s sets, shooting films like Judwaa, Masoom and Hero No:1 as a child actor. “I spent a lot of time shooting in studios in Hyderabad and I remember that even back then, it had great facilities and infrastructure in terms of shooting atmosphere,” he recalls. What stood out to him was the discipline of the South film industry. He shares, “People are so disciplined comparatively. In terms of quality, storytelling and innovation, I completely respect the makers there.”
He further observes how dramatically the city has evolved. “Hyderabad has now become a hub of so many things. It’s not like the old city we see near the Charminar area. When you see Jubilee Hills now, it’s probably like Beverly Hills,” he states with a warmth. The advancements in filmmaking infrastructure particularly impress him. He adds, “Everything can be created within the studio — the entire film, all requirements, inside one space. That’s the kind of facilitation Hyderabad has now. We are no less than Hollywood in terms of quality. With films like RRR and Ramayana coming, we might even be one step ahead.”
The 10-year milestone of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 brings back joyful memories. “It was a very pleasant experience. When you’re doing a romantic comedy with co-actors who become real-life friends, the journey is special,” he says. What made it more meaningful was earning it purely on merit. “It proves you don’t need a godfather. Being an outsider, someone trusting your talent and hard work and it paying off means a lot,” he reflects, adding that the hunger to prove oneself must constantly be reignited.
His recent project Uff Yeh Siyappa offered something refreshingly different, a silent comedy where he plays a cop. “It was an attempt to bring a silent film after ages, like Kamal Haasan sir’s Pushpak. As an actor, you’re handicapped without words. You rely on body language, expressions and choreography. Every actor wants a silent film in their filmography,” he notes. Working with a clear vision and a strong background score by AR Rahman made it more special. His cop, just like Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg, was playful rather than brooding. “He’s joyful, sometimes dumb, sometimes fearful. It was interesting and I thoroughly enjoyed it,” he adds.
Reuniting with Nushrratt Bharuccha after nearly a decade added an emotional layer. “The bonding was the same, we picked up where we left off. She’s extremely warm and a great actor. I believe she hasn’t gotten her due yet,” he reflects, noting that their conversations this time were more evolved, touching upon both personal and professional growth.
As for Telugu cinema, Omkar admits most of his work has been in Bollywood, but one name tops his wishlist: SS Rajamouli. “He’s a legend,” he expresses.
Looking ahead, his ambition is clear. “I’m greedy when it comes to roles and genres. I want to prove my versatility — to be a chameleon. There’s an intense side of me that hasn’t been tapped yet. Maybe a human drama, a biopic, or a true story portraying a legendary Indian personality. I feel I should be good at that,” he concludes.