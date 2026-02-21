Ram Miriyala: Every city has its own energy, but in Hyderabad the connection is instant

Before the hook drops and the beat kicks in, you know it’s Ram Miriyala — rustic, rebellious and rooted. From the earthy swing of Vagalaadi to the spiritual surge of Sambasiva, he moves across moods with ease. Raaye Nuv Raaye, Chitti and Paagal carry youthful mischief, while Puttene Prema, Sehari and What A Man reveal warmth and range, with Bheemla Nayak, Ekkesinde, Tillu Anna DJ Pedithe, Coka 2.0, Bimbiliki Pilapi, Suguna Sundari, Poonakaalu Loading, Chamkeela Angeelesi, Mawa Bro, Mama Bol, Potti Pilla, Ticket Eh Konakunda, Humma Humma, I Hate U My Daddy, First Kiss, Hammayya and Fake Saales shaping his vibrant discography.
He now brings his unmistakable energy to Akan, Madhapur on February 21, and CE connects with him to talk about his music, the momentum behind his hits, and the enduring magic of performing live.
Excerpts
Having performed in Hyderabad countless times, what kind of relationship do you share with this city and its audiences?
Hyderabad is not just a city I perform in, it’s where my musical journey truly began. I’ve grown as an artist, struggled, learned, and celebrated here. The audience has watched me evolve from radio, to independent music, to films. That emotional history creates a very deep bond. Every time I step on a stage in Hyderabad, it feels like I’m performing in front of my family.
What according to you connects the Telugu audience with most in your voice and writing?
Telugu audiences connect deeply with honesty. They don’t look for perfection, they look for truth. I think they connect with the rawness in my voice, the simplicity in the words, and the emotions that feel lived-in. My writing doesn’t try to impress; it tries to express.
Do you feel the city gives more space for such rooted music to thrive?
Absolutely. Hyderabad is a place where folk, indie, classical, film, and experimental music all coexist. The South respects roots. There is space here for authenticity, not just trends. That freedom allows artists like me to stay connected to culture and still evolve. Every city has its own energy. In Hyderabad, the connection is immediate, so the interaction becomes more personal. Sometimes I change the setlist on the spot based on what the crowd is responding to. The show becomes a conversation rather than a performance.
What shaped your musical direction the most?
Those early years taught me discipline, patience, and humility. Radio taught me storytelling. Band life taught me collaboration. Indie music taught me freedom. Together they shaped my sound and my mindset.
How did you adapt going from independent music to film music?
Film music demands structure, deadlines, and precision. I had to learn how to serve the story and the director’s vision while keeping my own voice alive. It was challenging but extremely rewarding.
How did the success of Chitti from Jathi Rathnalu change your trajectory?
Chitti opened many doors, but more importantly it gave me confidence. Personally, it brought responsibility to stay grounded. Artistically, it reminded me that simple, honest music can touch millions.
You’ve worn many hats. Which phase challenged and grounded you the most?
The independent phase challenged me the most: uncertainty, survival, self-belief. Meanwhile, it was the band life that grounded me the most; it kept me rooted in music, friendship, and purpose.
Your signature look — trousers, shirt, scarf, black cap — how did it evolve?
It wasn’t planned. It just became a reflection of my personality, simple, comfortable, rooted, slightly old-school. Over time, people connected with it, and it became part of my identity. In a digital world, the first impression is visual. But that look must come from who you truly are, not from a marketing formula.
Many of your songs address social issues. What draws you toward that?
Music has the power to heal, question, and awaken. When something affects society, it affects me. I believe artists should reflect the times they live in.
Tell us about your upcoming projects.
There’s a lot of exciting work — new film projects, independent releases, collaborations, and live shows. I’m also focusing on exploring new sounds while staying rooted in where I come from.
