Royal flavours with a modern twist

As we settled in for lunch at Daawat E Deccan, the experience began on a delightful note. The table was elegantly set, creating an inviting atmosphere for guests. The meal started with a refreshing cooler that provided a fresh beginning to the daawat. Sipping the drink while chatting about its flavours made for a pleasant introduction.

Up next was the Gosht Ka Marag with Chakoni Naan. The marag was rich, creamy, and flavourful, pairing well with the naan. The Chakoni naan had a unique twist — tossed, toasted, and garnished with masala that added a pleasant burst of flavour.