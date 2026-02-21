Royal flavours with a modern twist

It’s the season of faith, and the city is witnessing an outpouring of devotion during Ramadan. Along with spiritual reflection comes the celebration of royal culinary delights, and at Sheraton, it is all about Daawat E Deccan, promising authentic Hyderabadi cuisine curated by Chef SK Qadri, who serves every dish with warmth and a welcoming smile. While Hyderabadi cuisine is widely loved, this pop-up attempts to add a slight twist to the familiar flavours.
As we settled in for lunch at Daawat E Deccan, the experience began on a delightful note. The table was elegantly set, creating an inviting atmosphere for guests. The meal started with a refreshing cooler that provided a fresh beginning to the daawat. Sipping the drink while chatting about its flavours made for a pleasant introduction.
Up next was the Gosht Ka Marag with Chakoni Naan. The marag was rich, creamy, and flavourful, pairing well with the naan. The Chakoni naan had a unique twist — tossed, toasted, and garnished with masala that added a pleasant burst of flavour.
The appetisers, however, delivered mixed experiences. The Pathar Ka Gosht was dry and overcooked, resembling a burnt version of the dish. The Murgh Shikanja, similar to a kebab, tasted decent. The Matar Ki Lukmi was disappointing, as lukmi is traditionally served with keema but was instead filled with green peas, resembling a puff rather than the expected preparation. The Veg Shami Kebab rounded off the starters.
The main course featured Hare Mirch Ka Tala Hua Gosht, Hyderabadi Shadi Wala Murgh and Ambada Jhinge, served with rumali roti and mirchi paratha. The paratha stood out for its flavour, and no daawat is complete without biryani. The Hyderabadi Kache Gosht Ki Biryani was aromatic and flavourful, with tender meat slow-cooked on dum; however, the kewra essence slightly overpowered the dish
The meal concluded with Zarda for dessert. Though it resembled sweet rice, it lacked the richness of sugar and dry fruits typically expected, making it less satisfying as a dessert.
While the chef’s attempt to introduce creative twists to authentic dishes did not always succeed, the main course offered some flavourful highlights. The pop-up continues until February 22, available for both lunch and dinner.