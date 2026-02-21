Seafood Revival at Paradise

While classic dishes such as Chilli Prawns and Prawn Manchurian remain on the menu, the festival highlights three specialty offerings that reflect both innovation and nostalgia. A standout is the Loose Prawn, a Chinese-style preparation inspired by salt and pepper prawns, made using a traditional recipe that has now been revived due to popular demand. For diners who prefer milder flavours, Butter Garlic Prawns offer a rich and comforting option. Meanwhile, those seeking bolder tastes can try the Golden Fried Prawns, a spicier variation prepared using Guntur chillies to incorporate a distinct local touch. Chef Kaushik notes that the menu balances regional preferences with global techniques. “Every region has its own taste preferences, and we try to create a balance that appeals to everyone,” he says.