Seafood Revival at Paradise

Seafood may be universally loved, but what truly excites diners is the chance to experience it in new flavours and formats. At Paradise, known for its iconic biryani and kebabs, a specially curated seafood festival is offering guests a refreshing culinary shift. Designed to bring back long-lost recipes while introducing new interpretations, the festival presents a menu that blends familiar tastes with regional influences.
“People know us for biryani and kebabs, but not every time do you want the same flavours. That’s why we organise festivals like the Royal Food Festival and Kebab Festival. The timing felt right for seafood, especially during slightly cooler weather when people enjoy it more,” Chef Swatantra Gautam, vice president, culinary, Paradise Food Court Pvt Ltd explains. The festival also marks the revival of Paradise’s older seafood recipes, once part of its culinary repertoire but discontinued over time. Growing demand from regular patrons encouraged the team to reintroduce these dishes, allowing guests to rediscover flavours that were once popular.
While classic dishes such as Chilli Prawns and Prawn Manchurian remain on the menu, the festival highlights three specialty offerings that reflect both innovation and nostalgia. A standout is the Loose Prawn, a Chinese-style preparation inspired by salt and pepper prawns, made using a traditional recipe that has now been revived due to popular demand. For diners who prefer milder flavours, Butter Garlic Prawns offer a rich and comforting option. Meanwhile, those seeking bolder tastes can try the Golden Fried Prawns, a spicier variation prepared using Guntur chillies to incorporate a distinct local touch. Chef Kaushik notes that the menu balances regional preferences with global techniques. “Every region has its own taste preferences, and we try to create a balance that appeals to everyone,” he says.
The seafood festival will continue until March, with the possibility of select dishes being added to the regular menu depending on guest response. For now, the festival remains exclusive to the Secunderabad outlet. If the concept resonates strongly with guests, it may eventually be extended across other branches — but until then, the experience remains a destination in itself.