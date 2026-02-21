When face card is logo

It has been 20 years of living in Hyderabad for me and here is a trend that is quietly shifting. Business owners have moved from logos and brand ambassadors. Now the logo is the face of the owner. The brand ambassador is also the owner, presented in a way that makes you slightly uncomfortable.

I think KFC started this, and they deserve the credit. Colonel Sanders’ story is inspirational. The logo is international. The chicken was artisanal once. The face meant something.

Many tried copying the chicken and failed with taste. But when they copied the logo, it became a movement.

I first noticed this when G Pulla Reddy Sweets did the exact same thing in the same colour combination. But they make excellent Kaju Pakam, so I never objected.

Then a chicken pakodi shop did it. The chicken tasted like Paragon chappal. That’s when I paid attention. I searched for the flex board face inside the store so I could complain directly. When I found him mixing maida for the next batch wearing a vest with strategic ventilation holes, I decided against confrontation. I simply memorised the face so I would never return.