Fresh ACB case against ex-HMDA director

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered another case against former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) director Shiva Balakrishna, who was arrested two years ago in a disproportionate assets case.
The latest case relates to the alleged misuse of official position in the issuance of a GO in 2022.
The case follows a complaint by a resident of Telecom Nagar, Gachibowli, who alleged that a layout was designed in a manner that adversely affected her 70-foot plot in Survey No. 337.
According to officials, on September 28, 2022, the Municipal Administration department issued GO 170 through its special chief secretary. At the time, Balakrishna was serving as HMDA director.
The complainant alleged that the order was issued at the request of certain private landowners to provide access from their properties to a 100-foot road abutting her 70-foot-wide plot, effectively targeting her land for acquisition. Challenging the GO, she filed a writ petition in the High Court, which suspended the order on December 21, 2022. The matter is pending adjudication.
The complainant further stated that while layout approvals and building permissions were granted to adjacent plots, where construction was nearing completion, her own application for building permission, filed on January 21, 2023, remains pending with HMDA.
Alleging mala fide intent behind the issuance of the GO, the complainant approached the ACB, accusing Balakrishna of misusing his authority.
Acting on directions from the ACB Director General, CIU DSP Kamalakar Reddy conducted a preliminary enquiry and submitted a report pointing to suspected irregularities and violations in the issuance of the GO.
Based on the findings, the ACB Director General in August 2024 wrote to the MAUD chief secretary seeking permission to conduct a detailed probe and register a case against Balakrishna under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018. Last month, the MAUD special chief secretary granted permission, following which the case was registered.
Officials are examining note files related to the GO and may seek records from the department to identify other officials involved. Balakrishna was earlier arrested in a disproportionate assets case and is accused of amassing assets worth over Rs 250 crore in his name and benamis.