Fresh ACB case against ex-HMDA director

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered another case against former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) director Shiva Balakrishna, who was arrested two years ago in a disproportionate assets case.

The latest case relates to the alleged misuse of official position in the issuance of a GO in 2022.

The case follows a complaint by a resident of Telecom Nagar, Gachibowli, who alleged that a layout was designed in a manner that adversely affected her 70-foot plot in Survey No. 337.

According to officials, on September 28, 2022, the Municipal Administration department issued GO 170 through its special chief secretary. At the time, Balakrishna was serving as HMDA director.

The complainant alleged that the order was issued at the request of certain private landowners to provide access from their properties to a 100-foot road abutting her 70-foot-wide plot, effectively targeting her land for acquisition. Challenging the GO, she filed a writ petition in the High Court, which suspended the order on December 21, 2022. The matter is pending adjudication.

The complainant further stated that while layout approvals and building permissions were granted to adjacent plots, where construction was nearing completion, her own application for building permission, filed on January 21, 2023, remains pending with HMDA.