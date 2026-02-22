HMWSSB plans water bank to cut potable use

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) will supply treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) across the Core Urban Region (CURE) with the aim of reducing reliance on potable water for non-drinking purposes.

As part of the initiative, HMWSSB plans to create a “Treated Water Bank” by pooling treated wastewater from STPs operated by gated communities, private bulk colonies and industries. A system will be put in place to supply treated water for uses such as gardening, cleaning, construction and industrial operations. On the lines of its existing tanker service, the Board will introduce a “Book a Treated Water Tanker” facility for non-domestic users.

With urban growth placing pressure on drinking water supplies, the initiative seeks to curb the use of potable water for non-potable activities. Treated wastewater generated by private and industrial STPs across CURE will be channelled through a regulated framework, with nominal pricing to encourage adoption. Payments will be made to suppliers based on the quality and quantity of water provided.

HMWSSB managing director K Ashok Reddy told TNIE that instead of allowing treated water to be underutilised or discharged into sewerage systems, the Board plans to divert it for non-drinking purposes, thereby reducing pressure on drinking water sources.