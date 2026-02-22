HYDRAA reclaims Rs 1,400 crore public land

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) cleared encroachments on 7 acres of land worth `1,400 crore in Kondapur, Serilingampally, on Saturday.

The land, located in Survey Nos. 78 to 93 of Kondapur village in Rangareddy district, was part of a 1993 Gram Panchayat layout comprising 2,059 plots under the name Rajarajeshwarinagar Colony.

As per the approved plan, 5 acres were earmarked for a Government Junior College, nearly 1 acre for a school, over an acre for parks, and 2,181 square yards for a community hall.

However, portions of land designated for public use were allegedly encroached upon. Around 1,000 square yards meant for the school had been developed into an apartment building, while private shops and sheds came up in areas reserved for community use.

Several showrooms, grocery stores and even roads were also reported to be affected by encroachments.

Residents of Rajarajeshwarinagar Colony, which houses nearly 5,000 families, approached HYDRAA through its Prajavani grievance platform, seeking protection of public utility lands.

The colony welfare association alleged that influential persons were behind the encroachments and questioned how lands not regularised under the LRS scheme could be claimed as private property.

Acting on directions of HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath, officials conducted a detailed inspection and verified layout records, confirming that the land was designated for park and public utility purposes.

The encroachments were subsequently cleared, fencing was erected, and signboards were installed to prevent further illegal occupation.