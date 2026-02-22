TG-RERA penalises errant builders, halts illegal sales

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG-RERA) has initiated action against multiple developers for violations of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, imposing penalties, issuing restraints and directing compliance to safeguard homebuyers.

TG-RERA passed an interim order against M/s Pranith Koncepts Pvt Ltd for its Puppalguda project, penalising it `43,71,211 for unauthorised marketing of unregistered blocks and delays beyond the declared timeline, and sought reports and a revised schedule.

In the Aavas Hyderabad project, it barred passing liabilities to new buyers and directed revised statements and registrations.

It also ordered Tulasi Constructions to register a flat for a buyer who paid `31 lakh and restrained Raja Infra Constructions from selling units in an unregistered Saidabad project, issuing a show-cause notice.

Buyers cautioned

Hyderabad: TG-RERA has warned developers, agents and advertisers against misleading pre-launch promotions without valid registration, calling it a violation of the Real Estate Act, 2016. Show-cause notices were issued to several projects for non-compliance, including missing registration details and misleading claims, while reiterating that projects must be registered before any advertisement or sale