Chevella banyans pay the price as conservation efforts disregarded

HYDERABAD: It doesn’t look like a crime scene, but it feels disturbingly close. Along the Moinabad–Manneguda stretch near Chevella, centuries-old banyan trees stand burned, hacked and hollowed. What should have been a protected green corridor now stands visibly diminished.

A field report by TNIE flags these stark signs of damage as evidence of widespread neglect and possible violations of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and environmental safeguards, raising serious concerns.

The most troubling findings, conservationists say, lie in the condition of banyan trees intended to be translocated as part of mitigation measures for the highway expansion project. Many now show severe stress, improper pruning, absence of aftercare and a complete lack of mulching basic requirements for survival after relocation.

According to the report, 911 banyan trees were originally identified in the corridor under NGT directions. During field verification, however, only 867 were found, suggesting that dozens have either disappeared or been removed without proper accounting. Of those located, only 324 were in good condition, while the majority showed signs of burning, pruning, uprooting or decay.

“The banyan trees in Chevella are not just trees; they are living monuments, some possibly centuries old. What we are seeing is ecological vandalism,” said Uday Krishna, founder of Vata Foundation.

Translocation, touted as a key conservation strategy, has been reduced to a technicality. A visit by TNIE found that most translocated banyans had been pruned so severely that they resembled Ashoka or eucalyptus trees, reduced to straight poles with no canopy. In some cases, trees showed signs of burning at the roots, allegedly to reduce survival chances. Not a single translocated tree had been mulched.