Mandrills to debut at Hyderabad zoo

HYDERABAD: Brightly coloured mandrills have been added to the collection at Nehru Zoological Park and will make their public debut after completing a mandatory 15-day quarantine.

The two male mandrills arrived in Hyderabad last week from Tata Zoological Park as part of an animal exchange programme, under which a pair of African lions was sent in return. Native to the tropical rainforests of Central Africa, mandrills are the world’s largest monkeys and are instantly recognisable for their striking blue and red facial ridges and bright yellow beards. The species gained wider popularity through Rafiki, the wise mandrill character in The Lion King.

“We received two male mandrills from Tata Zoological Park, Jamshedpur, as part of the animal exchange programme. They are currently under quarantine and will be displayed to visitors in the first week of March,” said J Vasantha, curator of Nehru Zoological Park.