Rs 4 crore Ferrari crash triggers pile-up, three injured

HYDERABAD: A speeding Ferrari rammed an electric pole on a road divider, veered onto the opposite side and collided with an oncoming car on Road No 45 in Jubilee Hills on Sunday morning, triggering a chain collision involving three cars and a bike.

The Ferrari California T, worth around Rs 4 crore, travelling from Journalist Colony towards Kondapur, was suspected to be moving at over 60 kmph when it lost control near the residence of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. The car crossed the divider, hit a Tata Altroz, which was then struck by another vehicle from behind, triggering a chain collision. A bike following the third car also rammed it.

The driver, Kranthi Reddy, who was travelling with his wife to attend a function, reportedly said the brakes failed. Officials said the vehicle developed a defect and veered onto the opposite side.