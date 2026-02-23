Rs 4 crore Ferrari crash triggers pile-up, three injured

HYDERABAD: A speeding Ferrari rammed an electric pole on a road divider, veered onto the opposite side and collided with an oncoming car on Road No 45 in Jubilee Hills on Sunday morning, triggering a chain collision involving three cars and a bike.
The Ferrari California T, worth around Rs 4 crore, travelling from Journalist Colony towards Kondapur, was suspected to be moving at over 60 kmph when it lost control near the residence of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. The car crossed the divider, hit a Tata Altroz, which was then struck by another vehicle from behind, triggering a chain collision. A bike following the third car also rammed it.
The driver, Kranthi Reddy, who was travelling with his wife to attend a function, reportedly said the brakes failed. Officials said the vehicle developed a defect and veered onto the opposite side.
Police said no casualties were reported, but three persons were injured, including Reddy’s wife and two women travelling in the Tata car. One of them sustained severe injuries. All the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.
According to transport sources, the vehicle is registered in the name of E Venkata Raja Reddy, a resident of Raidurg. The sports car was registered in November 2017. Preliminary probe suggests the driver lost control while attempting to steer the vehicle back to the correct lane. A suspected brake failure contributed to the crash. The airbags deployed, preventing further injuries.
The accident led to traffic jam on the road, which was later cleared by police. The vehicle was shifted to a police station. A case has been registered.