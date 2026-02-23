School, park planned on reclaimed land in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The state government plans to set up a junior college or school on nearly five acres of high-value land reclaimed by HYDRAA at Raja Rajeswari Layout in Kondapur. Senior officials from the School Education department and Cyberabad Municipal Corporation inspected the site on Sunday and said a “top-class” school would be developed without delay.

A 1.5-acre parcel of reclaimed parkland will also be developed into a public park following requests from local residents.

The Cyberabad Municipal Commissioner assured that work on the park would begin soon. Officials said reclaimed lands are being put to public use after securing necessary court clearances. Departments allotted HYDRAA-identified lands have been directed by the chief minister and the state government to initiate legal procedures to resolve pending cases before utilisation.

HYDRAA has reclaimed around 1,350 acres of government, lake, park and open-space lands worth over Rs 70,000 crore from alleged encroachers. Authorities are also involving residents and colony associations in legal proceedings, with hundreds of citizens getting impleaded.