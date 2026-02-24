Beyond fabric, weaving legacy

Excerpts

When did your passion for designing and styling sarees began?

From a young age, I have always been drawn to sarees. After my graduation, I wanted to start something of my own, but circumstances didn’t permit. I spent nearly eight years in the corporate sector, and during the pandemic, I felt a strong urge to start a business. Textiles felt like a natural choice because they are part of my family’s legacy — my father and many from my family have worked in the garment industry.

I realised that sarees were something I was deeply passionate about. I began selling them on Instagram. Within four months, I understood that a saree is not just a piece of fabric, but a generational treasure that carries cultural value.

During this journey, I understood the differences between powerloom and handloom. I realised that powerlooms have taken away many traditional jobs, and handlooms, on the other hand, have been gradually fading from the industry. Fabric has become cheaper, but this raised an important question for me: what about the livelihoods of weaving communities? This led me to think about rural communities, and the role of women involved in weaving. I began studying the challenges within the industry and how I could contribute as a revivalist to preserve what is slowly disappearing. I also understood the importance of being a curator, who can communicate these stories to wider audiences.

Being from Karnataka, I believe our textiles are no less significant than those of any other state in India. I also wanted to explore diversity and learn about fabrics from other regions. I then realised that Telangana has a strong appreciation for traditional attire, and women here are particularly fascinated with handloom sarees. Though I come from a different state, I feel respected for my work, and this encouraged me to introduce people to the richness of Karnataka’s textiles.