Carved narratives of love

The sculptures, carved from the same wooden blocks used for printing, extend this language into three dimensions. He begins with drawings, followed by cuts into wood, allowing the material to guide him. “If I like the drawing, then I start working on it. For the sculptures, I drew images and then started cutting it out. I just randomly put the pieces together,” Arpan shares. The outcome often surprises him. “Sometimes the rough sketch that I paint, and the final product, are both very different,” he reflects.