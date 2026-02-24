Finding Sükoon through scent and strength

The fragrance of candles and fresh green tea lingered softly in the air as visitors stepped into the pop-up at Park Hyatt. When Neha Gupta, founder of Sükoon, brought her homegrown label to Hyderabad, it was not just about showcasing products. It was about sharing a story that began in the most personal of spaces and slowly turned into a brand built around comfort and calm.
Looking back at her time in the city, Neha says the response was heartening. She shares that the experience at the Hyderabad pop-up was “Very good, the clients were interactive and people really liked the designs, the response was good, and we will surely display again soon.”
At the heart of Sükoon is a simple idea. Neha explains: “Sükoon as a brand is about all things that bring you peace, thoughtfulness and calmness at home, and right now we do scented candles, organic green teas, personal care, hand wash, shower gel, lotions which are all alcohol free, paraben free, sulphate free, along with handmade ceramics, and eventually we are getting into home clothing as well, so things that bring you sukoon at home is what the brand is all about.”
The story behind the brand is deeply personal. Speaking about how it all began, she says, “Inspiration, not really, I make whatever I like. I started during my cancer, and I am a two-time cancer survivor, and I started making candles during my second cancer during chemotherapy. So I made three fragrances, and I used to have a lot of peppermint tea to keep the chemo effects away, and that is how the brand was made, and it was just a thing for friends and family or myself, but when I got the response from everybody that it is really nice and I should do something about it, then we thought of creating a brand.”
Building the brand was not without hurdles. Reflecting on the early days, she admits, “The first challenge is finding the right vendor, and then you have to hit and try and choose who you gel with, you know, and second, I think the vendor is an issue, nobody else, but you have to invest and try different vendors.”
As the pop-up wrapped up, it was clear that Sükoon is more than a lifestyle label. It is a reminder that even in the middle of life’s toughest battles, something beautiful can take shape, and sometimes, that is where true sukoon begins.