Finding Sükoon through scent and strength

The story behind the brand is deeply personal. Speaking about how it all began, she says, “Inspiration, not really, I make whatever I like. I started during my cancer, and I am a two-time cancer survivor, and I started making candles during my second cancer during chemotherapy. So I made three fragrances, and I used to have a lot of peppermint tea to keep the chemo effects away, and that is how the brand was made, and it was just a thing for friends and family or myself, but when I got the response from everybody that it is really nice and I should do something about it, then we thought of creating a brand.”