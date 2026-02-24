List action taken to curb pollution of reservoirs: Telanagan HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to multiple authorities, asking them to list within four weeks the steps taken to curb pollution of Himayatsagar and Osmansagar, the twin reservoirs that supply drinking water to Hyderabad.

A bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) registered on the basis of a letter addressed to the Chief Justice following a news report on deteriorating water quality in the two reservoirs. The matter has been posted to March 26, 2026.

Notices were issued to the State of Telangana through its chief secretary, principal secretaries of the Municipal Administration and Irrigation departments, the state Pollution Control Board, the commissioners of GHMC, HMDA and HMWSSB, and the registrar of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

The court directed the respondents to file comprehensive affidavits detailing measures taken to prevent pollution of the lakes. This includes steps towards setting up sewage treatment plants, treatment of wastewater, and prevention of sewage discharge, industrial effluents and agricultural run-off into the reservoirs.

The PIL stems from a study conducted by two professors and a research scholar from MANUU, which concluded that water from both lakes was unfit for drinking under Bureau of Indian Standards norms.