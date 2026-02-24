Mileya Mileya and million emotions with Rekha Bharadwaj

As she spoke about meeting friends here during her younger days, the concert began to feel deeply personal. The stage lights softened; nostalgia filled the air. “I am still the same Rekha Bansal that you knew,” she shared tenderly; referring to her maiden name, as if reaching back into her own memories. As she began her next, 'Kaisi teri khudhgarzi na dhoop chune na chaav', there were visible tears in the crowd. The song became a bridge between past and present — a quiet homage to friendships that time cannot erode. Then came a moment of profound gratitude. Speaking about Teri Fariyaad from Tum Bin 2, she shared, “Ankit Tiwari composed this for me, and I have always adored Jagjit Singh ji. It was a dream to sing alongside him… a dream that felt unfulfilled. But life had its own journey.” She spoke about how it felt performing the song in Hyderabad after 2010. “I am grateful I got to sing this, to give it my voice,” she shares.