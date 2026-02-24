Sridhar inaugurates India’s first Hartford global tech centre

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated Hartford’s Global Technology Centre in Hyderabad on Monday, marking the company’s first presence in India.
The 1,60,000 sq ft facility, located in the Financial District, is expected to scale up to nearly 1,200 employees over the next few years as it expands advanced digital, engineering and AI-led capabilities to support global operations.
The centre will play a key role in Hartford’s enterprise-wide technology transformation, with focus on artificial intelligence, digital innovation and engineering excellence.
Designed to function in a start-up-like environment, it will focus on rapid prototyping, agile development and seamless collaboration across time zones with teams in Hartford, Charlotte, Chicago and Columbus.
Sridhar Babu stated that the state government is working to position Hyderabad as a global value creation hub across sectors beyond IT, including banking and financial services, life sciences, healthcare, aerospace, manufacturing, fintech, deep tech and retail.
Describing Hartford’s expansion as a positive development, he said the centre would contribute to the city’s growing role in the insurance sector, driven by AI, risk intelligence and digital engineering.
Noting that Hyderabad hosts over 400 GCCs, he said several multinational firms, including Marriott, McDonald’s, UBS, DAZN, Vanguard, Eli Lilly, HCA Healthcare and Citizens Bank, have established major operations. The state, he added, is implementing initiatives to help GCCs evolve from back-end operations into Global Value Centres.