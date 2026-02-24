Sridhar inaugurates India’s first Hartford global tech centre

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated Hartford’s Global Technology Centre in Hyderabad on Monday, marking the company’s first presence in India.

The 1,60,000 sq ft facility, located in the Financial District, is expected to scale up to nearly 1,200 employees over the next few years as it expands advanced digital, engineering and AI-led capabilities to support global operations.

The centre will play a key role in Hartford’s enterprise-wide technology transformation, with focus on artificial intelligence, digital innovation and engineering excellence.

Designed to function in a start-up-like environment, it will focus on rapid prototyping, agile development and seamless collaboration across time zones with teams in Hartford, Charlotte, Chicago and Columbus.