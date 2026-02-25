Amar Upadhyay: Even after 33 years, it still feels new and exciting

The connection to Mihir, however, has never faded. “I feel really proud because Kyunki has been one of the most successful shows. When season one aired 25 years ago, it was number one throughout. When Mihir died, that moment remains, to date, the biggest milestone in the television industry — something nobody has been able to topple,” he reflects. He continues, “When season two came, there were mixed reactions — both positive and negative — because times, audiences, and the era had changed. Yet Kyunki once again proved itself as the number one show. I take great pride in being called Mihir; very few characters are remembered by their names for over two and a half decades. Preparing for Mihir also changed, as the seasons are completely different.”

The conversation is incomplete without talking about to his bond with Smriti Irani. He expresses, “We’ve been comfortable performing together right from season one, and in season two we picked up where we left off. Even though we hadn’t worked together in between, the ease was always there because we know each other so well. Our jodi became iconic-loved then and even today. That comfort allows scenes to feel effortless and natural. Being comfortable with your co-actor is essential, because even silent moments must convey the depth of a husband-and-wife bond. To create performances that leave a lasting impact, comfort comes first-without it, you can never portray a relationship naturally.”