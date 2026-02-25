Amar Upadhyay: Even after 33 years, it still feels new and exciting

From iconic television dramas like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, to films such as LOC Kargil, Jodi No1, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Amar Upadhyay’s career has spanned decades and formats. Best known as Mihir Virani, he remains a familiar face in Indian households. In conversation with CE, Amar reflects on his journey, Hyderabad memories, his bond with Smriti Irani, and more.
He begins by recalling fond memories of Hyderabad. “I met a lot of friends here. It was amazing, and I had a good time. I hadn’t been to dandiya for a long time, so the event also gave me a chance to meet my fans. Hyderabad is a beautiful city,” he shares. Food, naturally, stood out. He adds, “I had some great Hyderabadi local food and South Indian dishes — dosas and idlis. I love the taste. I think I had them for three weeks continuously.”
Looking back at his journey, he speaks with gratitude: “I have done a good amount of work on television. I take one show at a time and move ahead in life. I love working, being on set, and facing the camera. I’ve been working nonstop all these years and I enjoy it. I still have a lot to achieve in television, OTT and films — because even after 33 years, it still feels new and exciting.”
For Amar, every project brings a new setup and team. “It never feels like a routine nine-to-five job, which I’ve never wanted. Doree on Colors was a successful project and a completely new experience — with a new production house and a child actor playing my daughter. I returned with Kyunki 2, which had familiar faces along with a new cast and story, making every day on set exciting. Each project feels fresh.”
The connection to Mihir, however, has never faded. “I feel really proud because Kyunki has been one of the most successful shows. When season one aired 25 years ago, it was number one throughout. When Mihir died, that moment remains, to date, the biggest milestone in the television industry — something nobody has been able to topple,” he reflects. He continues, “When season two came, there were mixed reactions — both positive and negative — because times, audiences, and the era had changed. Yet Kyunki once again proved itself as the number one show. I take great pride in being called Mihir; very few characters are remembered by their names for over two and a half decades. Preparing for Mihir also changed, as the seasons are completely different.”
The conversation is incomplete without talking about to his bond with Smriti Irani. He expresses, “We’ve been comfortable performing together right from season one, and in season two we picked up where we left off. Even though we hadn’t worked together in between, the ease was always there because we know each other so well. Our jodi became iconic-loved then and even today. That comfort allows scenes to feel effortless and natural. Being comfortable with your co-actor is essential, because even silent moments must convey the depth of a husband-and-wife bond. To create performances that leave a lasting impact, comfort comes first-without it, you can never portray a relationship naturally.”
When it comes to choosing projects, Amar trusts his instinct. He notes, “The story matters most to me. When a director or writer narrates, it has to hook me instantly. That instinct tells me if a story works. If I like it, I ask for a detailed narration or the bound script, read it once or twice, and then decide. I also consider how important my role is. Even if the role isn’t big, I say yes if the story is strong and the character is interesting.”
As for roles he still wants to explore, Amar is keen on variety. “There are many roles I haven’t done, but one I really want is a hard-hitting, no-nonsense cop — with a pointed moustache and police uniform. Another genre is comedy. I began my career with comedy. I now want to explore a full-fledged comic role, as it’s all about timing, instinct, and experience,” he shares.
Amar now looks forward to his upcoming web series Gandhi, directed by Hansal Mehta. “I am eagerly waiting for Gandhi to be released; you will see the 1890s of India, which has been beautifully captured. The series is expected to release this year,” he concludes.