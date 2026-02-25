ATM van driver held for fleeing with Rs 56 lakh

HYDERABAD: Gachibowli police arrested an ATM van driver for allegedly fleeing with nearly Rs 56 lakh while cash was being loaded into an Axis Bank ATM at Gopanpalli.

The accused, Badigere Ajith Kumar alias Shiva (34), drove away with the vehicle when guards were inside replenishing cash. He later removed the trunk box, abandoned the van at Nallagandla and escaped.

Police said he broke open the cash box at a lodge and fled across multiple cities. `34.90 lakh was recovered. He has been sent to remand. Action will also be initiated against Sangam Security Agency under the PSARA Act.