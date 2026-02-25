Citizens chronicle birds with binoculars & books

HYDERABAD: Before sunrise, as birds sweep across Hyderabad’s lakes, parks and neighbourhoods, hundreds of volunteers have been stepping out with binoculars and notebooks to document the city’s avian life under the Hyderabad Bird Atlas (HBA), a citizen initiative tracking birds in urban landscapes.

The HBA has completed its third survey season, conducted from February 7 to 22, coinciding with the end of winter when both resident and migratory birds are present. The project is jointly led by WWF-India, Hyderabad Birding Pals and Deccan Birders.

Season 3 recorded 214 bird species and 76,174 individual birds, making it the most species-rich round so far. Of these, 69 species were migratory to Telangana. “Hyderabad is an important stopover and wintering site for birds travelling across regions,” Sriram of Hyderabad Birding Pals told TNIE.