Hotel owner, wife and son found dead in Amberpet

HYDERABAD: Three members of a family were found dead at their residence in Amberpet on Tuesday in an apparent case of suicide.

The victims were identified as Rama Raju (54), owner of Hotel Landmark in Ramanthapur, his wife Madhavi (50) and their son Shashank Raj (24).

Police said Madhavi was found dead on the bed, while Rama Raju and Shashank were found hanging. A suicide note, allegedly written by Shashank, cited losses in his business and debts. Police said the contents are being verified.

Shashank is believed to have sent a message to his friend Ravi around 3.15 pm. Ravi rushed to the house and found them dead.

Preliminary investigation suggests Madhavi died first, followed by the other two. Shashank had reportedly attempted self-harm before hanging himself.

Family members, however, claimed there were no major financial problems. The bodies were sent for postmortem, and a case has been registered.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)