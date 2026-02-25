Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome: Trapped inside own impulses

At its core, LNS is caused by a mutation in the HPRT1 gene on the X chromosome. “LNS is caused by mutations in the HPRT1 gene located on the X chromosome,” explains Dr Srikanth Reddy S, senior consultant neurosurgeon at Apollo Hospitals Financial District. “This gene produces an enzyme crucial for recycling purines, the building blocks of DNA. When defective, toxic uric acid accumulates, affecting the brain and joints,” he adds.