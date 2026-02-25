Living with relentless Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

A persistent weakness while climbing stairs, visible muscle twitching, slurred speech or frequent stumbling are often brushed aside as stress or aging. As a result, diagnosis can be delayed for months because there is no single test that confirms ALS immediately. Doctors rely on clinical examination, specialised tests and ruling out other conditions.

Even after decades of research, a cure remains elusive. As Dr Sandeep says, “Despite decades of research, it remains one of medicine’s toughest challenges. The disease is complex, with multiple genetic and environmental triggers, and varies widely between patients. Motor neurons deteriorate rapidly, often before diagnosis. Limited understanding of early disease mechanisms and the brain’s intricate biology has slowed drug development and curative breakthroughs.”

Some warning signs that Dr Rupam shares: “Prolonged muscle weakness (such as difficulty ascending stairs or holding objects), fasciculations (visible muscle spasms), cramping, foot drop, slurred speech, or unexplained weight loss due to swallowing issues are important early indicators. Frequent stumbling and fatigue are also prevalent. Due to symptoms that mirror benign conditions, diagnosis delays typically last 12 to 16 months. Since there isn’t a single conclusive test for ALS, mimics must be ruled out by several assessments. This is further worse by subtle onset and awareness gaps; early attention can result in quicker intervention.”

Still, early diagnosis makes a difference. Dr Mohammed underlines its importance: “While there is currently no cure for ALS, early detection remains vital for improving patient outcomes. Certain medications designed to slow disease progression are most effective when initiated in the early stages. Furthermore, a timely diagnosis allows patients and their families to proactively prepare for anticipated complications, such as respiratory or nutritional challenges. Most importantly, early diagnosis grants families the necessary time to understand the condition, make informed care decisions, and explore clinical trials. This proactive approach significantly reduces anxiety and fosters better psychological adjustment for everyone involved.”