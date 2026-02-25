Manasa Varanasi: High between action and cut is the best feeling

From pageantry to performance, Manasa Varanasi is steadily carving a space for herself in cinema. After winning hearts through her work in pageantry and making an impression with her role in Couple Friendly, she is now exploring films with passion and purpose. In a candid conversation at TNIE’s Hyderabad Dialogues, she speaks about her journey into movies, her creative choices, and her evolving career.
Excerpts
Tell us about how movies started.
Movies are a newfound passion for me. After returning from Miss India and Miss World, I suddenly found myself facing a blank canvas. Should I go back to my software job or explore something new? After spending two years in front of the camera amid glitz and glamour, I felt I had to give acting a shot. That’s when theatre workshops and auditions began, and it gradually became a journey of falling in love with cinema.
How did you shift from modelling to cinema?
Modelling was never something I consciously chose — it came with Miss India. There was exposure to fashion brands and products, and for a long time, it became my bread and butter. But as an artist, I wanted to express myself more creatively, tell stories, and play different characters rather than just sell products. The satisfaction I derive from cinema and storytelling is unparalleled compared to modelling.
When did you think about entering pageantry?
I used to watch the Miss India competition in school just for fun. Later, while working a 9-to-5 job, I felt the need to try something different and decided to participate.
How did you prepare?
Initially, I participated casually at a small event and got shortlisted. After being encouraged to take it seriously, I prepared extensively and won the following year.
Did you receive film offers then?
Yes, but my focus was entirely on winning Miss India. Later, through presenting on camera and meeting people from the industry, my interest in films grew.
How did you prepare for your debut film?
I learned on the job — watching films, asking my director questions, and attending theatre workshops.
What do you look for in a script?
I love author-backed roles. It’s not about how big or small the role is, but whether the character has agency, purpose and contributes to a meaningful story — especially one that can influence today’s youth.
Do you also consider who is narrating the story?
Absolutely. The team plays a major role. Spending time with the director, DOP, and crew gives you a sense of their intentions and the magic they can create. The people behind a project matter a lot.
How do you research your character?
The director is key — the captain of the ship. They provide clarity about who the character is, how she behaves, and her backstory. Each film has a different process. My first film was quite unpredictable; I would receive my lines on the day of the shoot and prepare just minutes before filming. It was chaotic but enriching. With Couple Friendly, my second film, the process was more systematic. We spent a month reading lines and understanding our characters, especially Mithra. That preparation brought clarity and intention to our performances.
Do you discover new layers in your characters?
Always. No matter how much you rehearse, you truly meet the character only on set, in front of the camera. Each scene reveals new nuances. Cinema is a blend of direction and your personal instincts.
How was Prabhas’s reaction to Couple Friendly?
It was incredible! I had a major fangirl moment meeting him. What I expected to be a quick interaction turned into a long discussion where he shared detailed feedback about the film. He noticed even the smallest nuances and remembered specific scenes. For someone so busy to take that time meant a lot.
What challenges have you faced as an actor?
Entering a new industry without coming from a film background was intimidating. You meet all kinds of people and experience acceptance and rejection. But these experiences shape you and become part of the journey.
How do you deal with trolls?
I avoid doom scrolling and try not to constantly check comments. Surrounding myself with supportive family and friends helps keep me grounded.
Who has been your pillar of strength?
It changes with each phase of life. During pageantry, mentors and trainers guided me. In cinema, it’s often co-actors and crew members who become family. On my first film, the actress who played my mother was incredibly supportive, and on later projects too, the entire team became a strong support system.
What is your favourite part of being an actor?
The high I feel between ‘action’ and ‘cut’, it’s the best feeling.
How has tech, pageantry, and cinema influenced you to grow?
My tech background gave me financial independence and the confidence to experiment. Pageantry was life-changing; it helped me understand myself and express my opinions. Cinema is a world of challenges and beauty, and I’m grateful for everything that prepared me for it.
How would you describe yourself?
I’m driven, focused, fun-loving, and simple. I like doing good work and making people around me feel comfortable.
Do you have dream roles or collaborations?
I enjoy youth-centric cinema like Couple Friendly but don’t want to limit myself to any genre. I admire filmmakers like SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, and Mani Ratnam. Recently, I’ve also admired the work of Rahul Ravindran. I would love to collaborate with them.
Are you open to working in other industries?
Yes. Stories are universal, and language is just a medium. While Telugu cinema feels like home right now, I’m open to Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, or even English projects in the future.
If given a choice, with which actor would you like to spend a day?
I really admire Emma Stone. Her journey is inspiring, she constantly challenges expectations and explores diverse roles.
How would you define your fashion?
Comfortable and street-style, but I enjoy experimenting. Some days it’s simple black or white T-shirts, while other days I like dressing up. Recently, I’ve been obsessed with collecting earrings during my travels.
What do you enjoy more — audience reaction or the process?
The process, any day. But interacting with live audiences during theatre visits and seeing their genuine reactions is incredibly fulfilling.
What has been the craziest reaction?
When audiences draw references from the story or shout dialogues during screenings. We experienced this in Vizag, and seeing how deeply people connect with the film is truly special.