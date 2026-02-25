Powering Precision: FUJIFILM India’s AI-Led Healthcare Revolution

What are some of the key products?

We have innovations across CT, women’s health, digital radiography, ultrasound, and healthcare IT, all designed to address real clinical and operational needs. A major highlight is FCT i-Stream, a next-generation CT platform that integrates AI-enabled workflow automation with high-definition, low-dose imaging to enhance diagnostic confidence and efficiency. In women’s health, the company introduced Sophinity, its latest full-field digital mammography system with 3D tomosynthesis, designed to support early breast cancer detection through patient-centric design and AI-assisted positioning. We also have HCIT Fenix, a Make-in-India healthcare IT solution that strengthens data integration, and workflow management in radiology departments. In digital radiography, FDR Smart X Essential is designed for facilities seeking compact, cost-efficient systems without compromising image quality or dose optimisation. With a strong heritage in imaging, the company continues to focus on solutions that support clinicians, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and expand access to quality healthcare across India.

How is AI driving medical transformation today?

AI remains a key focus area for the company, with consistent investments made over several years. Today, the shift is from AI as a standalone concept to AI being embedded directly into medical systems to support daily clinical workflows in practical ways. In the latest ultrasound systems, AI is integrated into image processing and workflow automation. These technologies reduce noise, improve tissue differentiation, and automatically optimise images in real time. This enables clinicians to acquire consistent, high-quality images more efficiently, leading to faster examinations and a smoother experience for both doctors and patients. Clinicians can focus more on diagnosis and patient care, while patients benefit from quicker and more comfortable procedures without compromising quality.