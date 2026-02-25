Powering Precision: FUJIFILM India’s AI-Led Healthcare Revolution

Diagnosis is one of the most critical aspects of modern healthcare, as accurate detection is essential for effective treatment. With advancements in technology, companies are increasingly using artificial intelligence to enhance diagnostic precision and improve patient outcomes. FUJIFILM India has introduced an AI-enabled medical equipment aimed at transforming clinical workflows and enhancing diagnostic accuracy. Koji Wada, managing director of the company, speaks to CE about the latest innovations in healthcare technology.
Excerpts
What are some of the key products?
We have innovations across CT, women’s health, digital radiography, ultrasound, and healthcare IT, all designed to address real clinical and operational needs. A major highlight is FCT i-Stream, a next-generation CT platform that integrates AI-enabled workflow automation with high-definition, low-dose imaging to enhance diagnostic confidence and efficiency. In women’s health, the company introduced Sophinity, its latest full-field digital mammography system with 3D tomosynthesis, designed to support early breast cancer detection through patient-centric design and AI-assisted positioning. We also have HCIT Fenix, a Make-in-India healthcare IT solution that strengthens data integration, and workflow management in radiology departments. In digital radiography, FDR Smart X Essential is designed for facilities seeking compact, cost-efficient systems without compromising image quality or dose optimisation. With a strong heritage in imaging, the company continues to focus on solutions that support clinicians, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and expand access to quality healthcare across India.
How is AI driving medical transformation today?
AI remains a key focus area for the company, with consistent investments made over several years. Today, the shift is from AI as a standalone concept to AI being embedded directly into medical systems to support daily clinical workflows in practical ways. In the latest ultrasound systems, AI is integrated into image processing and workflow automation. These technologies reduce noise, improve tissue differentiation, and automatically optimise images in real time. This enables clinicians to acquire consistent, high-quality images more efficiently, leading to faster examinations and a smoother experience for both doctors and patients. Clinicians can focus more on diagnosis and patient care, while patients benefit from quicker and more comfortable procedures without compromising quality.
What are key features of the ultrasound machine?
One of the core AI technologies in the ultrasound systems is DeepInsight, which ensures consistently high image quality by automatically reducing noise, enhancing tissue clarity, and optimising imaging parametres in real time. This results in faster and more consistent examinations, allowing doctors to focus on clinical assessment rather than technical adjustments.
How do you view Hyderabad’s healthcare market?
FUJIFILM has been present in India for over 15 years, and with each visit to Hyderabad, we see city’s rapid growth as a strong healthcare ecosystem. With well-established hospitals capable of advanced diagnostics, complex treatments, and high-end surgeries, he believes the city will continue strengthening its position as one of India’s leading medical hubs.
What initiatives has FUJIFILM India undertaken in Hyderabad?
One of the company’s key initiatives is the breast cancer awareness campaign Find it Early, Fight it Early, conducted in partnership with the Apollo Foundation. The national programme is active across 28 cities including; Hyderabad, Nizamabad, and Warangal. It has been running for the past nine to ten months. This year, the campaign aims to reach two million women, emphasising the importance of early detection. The initiative reflects the company’s broader commitment to public health awareness and its responsibility as a healthcare technology provider.