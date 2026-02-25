Woman burns her two-month-old baby to death

HYDERABAD: A two-month-old baby boy was allegedly killed by his 21-year-old mother at Bowrampet on Tuesday.

The accused, Mamatha (21), has been detained and is being questioned. The infant has been identified as Surya.

Dundigal police said Mamatha and her husband Rajesh are natives of Madhya Pradesh who migrated to Hyderabad a year ago. The couple had been working as labourers and staying at a construction site.

According to preliminary investigation, the baby had been crying for a prolonged period, following which Mamatha allegedly gagged him by stuffing cloth into his mouth, tied his hands and legs, and placed him in a burning firewood stove.

On receiving information, Dundigal police rushed to the spot. The Clues team collected evidence from the scene. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for a postmortem.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.